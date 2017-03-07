Tulsa Baby Boy Dies After Being Found Unconscious In Mop Bucket - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Baby Boy Dies After Being Found Unconscious In Mop Bucket

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa child crisis detectives are investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy after his mom says he rolled off the bed into a mop bucket filled with water.

The infant was found Monday, March 6 at the Sandy Park Apartments, 6300 West 11th Street, around 9:30 a.m., records show. He died at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday at the hospital.

Police say Heather Freeman came screaming out of her apartment into this parking lot with her baby in her arms, screaming he wasn't breathing.

"It was a pretty bad deal," said Freeman's neighbor, Jacob. 

Jacob said baby Jaxon was soaking wet and he said one person started CPR while someone else called 911.

"She said he had drowned somehow. She said she didn't know what to do, was freaking out, said. It was pretty bad, there wasn't anything she could do. She was out here screaming, creating a big scene, it was a pretty bad deal."

Police said Freeman told them she'd fed Jaxon a bottle and put him in bed with her then woke up a few hours later and he'd rolled off the bed into a mop bucket of water. 

Freeman told police she believes the older children at some point pushed the bucket over to the bed, and the baby rolled into it.

"It would be very unusual for an 8-month-old, on their own, to fall into a mop bucket," said TPD Child Crisis Cpl. Mark Kraft. 

Freeman also has 2-year-old twin girls and a 4-year-old daughter. 

All are now in DHS custody for now. Neighbors said Freeman has been raising the kids alone for months.

"She's a good mom," her neighbor said. "I know who she is. It's just an accident. She was tired and didn't see it happen."

Detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death, and they are waiting on the autopsy to give them additional information. 

