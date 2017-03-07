Authorities Arrest Verdigris Murder Suspect

The manhunt for a wanted murder suspect in Rogers County is over.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies arrested Brian Benedict at the house where he is suspected of shooting and killing his father Sunday night.

Deputies tracked Benedict several miles to the river and searched out from there, but, somehow, he found his way back home.

Benedict was found in a metal shed in the back yard after his mother heard dogs barking and went to look.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said, “Found a backpack that he often wore, saw a weapon inside that she left in the building, went inside her house and called police.”

The arrest came after a day and a half search over a four square mile area. Rogers County deputies, police and volunteers searched from the air and on the ground with horses, a drone and ATVs.

They predicted Benedict couldn't go far wearing pajama pants and no shoes, but didn't expect he would go back home.

They believe now he returned sometime during the night. He was uninjured but cold and thirsty, the sheriff said.

“We have no timeline of how long he was in the shed. We certainly think he spent some time in the wilderness - his legs were cut and scratched from not having adequate clothes and running through the weeds and the briars,” Walton said.

The search led the school district to close down Monday and Tuesday. The baseball team had to move two home games out of town, and when they returned Monday night they had a police escort.

"School can resume and life can get back to normal," Walton said. "But schools, stores, homes and families, everything around here has been upset by the search for a dangerous person."

Verdigris baseball coach, Brian Keith said Tuesday's home game had to be moved to Wyandotte.

“It's been a little different for us the last few days. It's a great community, and not something we're used to, and just really an unfortunate incident. We've had to make some changes but it's in the best interest of the kids," Keith said.

Benedict was checked over by medics but wasn't hurt.

He was taken to the Rogers County Jail where he's facing a first-degree murder charge.

The sheriff said when confronted Benedict was unarmed and cooperative.