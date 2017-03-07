OHP Trooper Nominated For National Award - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OHP Trooper Nominated For National Award

OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who was involved the chase and fatal shooting of a fugitive in October 2016 has been selected as a finalist for the IACP/Motorola Trooper of the Year award.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says trooper Brian Costanza was nominated as a Southern Region Finalist for his role in the manhunt of Michael Vance which ended in a shootout in Custer County.

Costanza, who is a 14-year veteran of the OHP, was the lead car in the pursuit of Vance.

During that chase, Michael Vance fired numerous shots at the OHP, who returned fire, killing Vance after a week-long crime spree.

“I am very proud of Trooper Brian Costanza, mostly because Brian embodies the core values of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for the last 80 years. I am grateful Trooper Costanza was able to help bring Michael Vance's violent rampage to an end before anyone else was harmed,” said DPS Commissioner Michael C. Thompson. 

