Storm Damages Metal Roof At Tulsa Animal Hospital - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Storm Damages Metal Roof At Tulsa Animal Hospital

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa animal hospital opened Tuesday morning, just hours after a storm ripped off parts of its metal roof.

The veterinarians at the Woodland East Animal Hospital on 61st Street say this roof was intact for 23 years, withstanding some of Oklahoma's strongest storms, but Monday night's storms was a little different.

3/7/2017 Related Story: Severe Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Green Country

The winds pulled up half of the hospital's metal roof.  Now, it's bundled up on the ground.

"We had one storm through here with 80 mph winds and it didn't touch it so must've just been the right direction and enough force to catch it," said Dr. Patrick Grogan.

Veterinarian Patrick Grogan says he was startled to see what was left of the roof -- but he says the only inside damage was water leaking into some light fixtures.
He's already on the phone trying to get started on repairs.

"It looks pretty dramatic but fortunately, I don't think there's any structural damage," said Dr. Grogan.

And what's most important -- all of the pets in the hospital were safe.

"I immediately moved them next door to our pet lodge facility so that when I left, I didn't have to worry about anything further happening but they were fine," said Dr. Patrick Grogan.

The clinic says they've been in touch with the roofers to fix that damage. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.