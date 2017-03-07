Storm Damages Metal Roof At Tulsa Animal Hospital

A Tulsa animal hospital opened Tuesday morning, just hours after a storm ripped off parts of its metal roof.

The veterinarians at the Woodland East Animal Hospital on 61st Street say this roof was intact for 23 years, withstanding some of Oklahoma's strongest storms, but Monday night's storms was a little different.

The winds pulled up half of the hospital's metal roof. Now, it's bundled up on the ground.

"We had one storm through here with 80 mph winds and it didn't touch it so must've just been the right direction and enough force to catch it," said Dr. Patrick Grogan.

Veterinarian Patrick Grogan says he was startled to see what was left of the roof -- but he says the only inside damage was water leaking into some light fixtures.

He's already on the phone trying to get started on repairs.

"It looks pretty dramatic but fortunately, I don't think there's any structural damage," said Dr. Grogan.

And what's most important -- all of the pets in the hospital were safe.

"I immediately moved them next door to our pet lodge facility so that when I left, I didn't have to worry about anything further happening but they were fine," said Dr. Patrick Grogan.

The clinic says they've been in touch with the roofers to fix that damage.