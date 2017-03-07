13-Year-Old Student Arrested For Arson At Sand Springs School

Police arrest a 13-year old girl on an arson complaint after she's accused of setting a fire in a middle school bathroom in Sand Springs.

That fire forced the evacuation of Clyde Boyd Middle School just before noon Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Multiple students were treated on site for smoke inhalation, the Sand Springs Fire Chief said Tuesday afternoon.

About 13 students had some breathing problems after the fire but school administrators said overall, they're glad things weren't any worse.

Ambulances and fire trucks could be seen outside Clyde Boyd middle school after police said a 13-year-old girl set a fire inside a girls bathroom.

"We saw some fire trucks go by and we were really confused," said 7th grader Christian Forbes.

Forbes said they were about to go to lunch when the alarms went off.

"We all thought it was a drill and we asked our teacher and she said it wasn't a drill and to bunch up because we may have to evacuate," Forbes said.

Students and teachers were evacuated, some students walking through smoke to get out, causing 13 students to be treated for smoke inhalation.

"I saw a couple kids had to lay down in the back because they have asthma issues and stuff and they were breathing real bad. So a couple had to lay down back there," he said.

Assistant superintendent Rob Miller said overall, he's happy with the way things were handled.

"The school staff, I need to commend them, they evacuated students in an orderly manner, everybody was out here, it's a pretty day which we were fortunate to have," Miller said.

There is a phone message going out to parents of students just letting them know that the fire took place and giving them information about parent-teacher conferences, which were scheduled for Tuesday night for 7th and 8th graders but have now been cancelled.

Forbes said while he was a little bit worried about the fire, he's glad he gets to go home.

"I was a little bit scared. I texted my parents and at first they wouldn't let me leave, but now they did," Forbes said.

The assistant superintendent said he can't comment on what will happen to the girl accused of setting the fire but he said protocol is to press charges.

He also says school will not be affected by the clean up process and that class will resume as scheduled Wednesday.

The 13-year-old girl was charged Tuesday with first-degree arson, which is a felony.