Fugitive Known For Cross-Dressing To Avoid Capture Arrested In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

One of Oklahoma's top 15 fugitives was arrested Monday after a short foot chase when a joint task force tracked him down to midtown Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. 

At the time of the apprehension, Allen was not dressed as a woman as he had done in the past to avoid detection. 

Jessie Allen, 36, was located March 6, 2017, in the area of 25th and Sheridan but when Allen heard the police helicopter and agents surrounding his location, he fled, according to the DOC news release. An agent arrested him after a short foot chase.

Allen was serving an eight-year sentence for concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

He was released on probation in September 2016. Allen was listed as an absconder by his probation officer in January after failing to make contact.

The DOC reports multiple agencies formed the task force that apprehended Allen, including DOC Office of the Inspector General, Tulsa Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Service. 

A priority was placed on Allen because of his history of violence, known membership in the Indian Brotherhood gang and a recent incident involving a high-speed chase through a residential area, the DOC said. 

Last week, Allen reportedly pistol whipped an associate before stealing her car. An attempted traffic stop by TPD resulted in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 80 mph in a residential neighborhood while running stop signs and traffic lights. 

Allen eventually stopped the vehicle on Interstate 244 and fled. No one was injured during the pursuit.  

Through interviews with known associates, Allen was reportedly selling methamphetamine for the Indian Brotherhood while stealing from other drug dealers. 

He is currently in the Tulsa County Jail on a no bond warrant. 

