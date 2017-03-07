ORU Baseball: Game At Little Rock Postponed - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

ORU Baseball: Game At Little Rock Postponed

Posted: Updated:
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas -

After the recent storm that swept through the area, the Oral Roberts baseball game at Little Rock scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed 24 hours and is now slated for Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

The field conditions at Gary Hogan Field were deemed unplayable due to the amount of rainfall forcing the game to be pushed back a day.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
