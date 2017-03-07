Governor Approves Eastern OK Tribe's Proposal to Build Casino near Guymon

The Shawnee Tribe has received the go-ahead from Governor Mary Fallin to build a casino more than 400 miles west of its tribal headquarters in Miami, Oklahoma.

Fallin announced Tuesday that she concurred with the findings of a federal agency giving permission to the Shawnee Tribe to build a casino near Guymon.

The tribe, which is a landless tribe, has worked for two years to gain approval to begin construction.

Shawnee Tribe Chief Ron Sparkman issued a statement Tuesday afternooon:

"...As a landless Tribe, the granting of land represents a historic event of indescribable importance to us. As we look ahead, we will extend the hand of friendship and partnership to the citizens of the Panhandle. As I’ve said on many occasions, we pledge to be a good community citizen by running a responsible enterprise with our respected operator, Global Gaming Solutions, and we will value the opportunity to work side-by-side with local organizations who share a common desire to find ways to build better and stronger communities across the Panhandle.”

In 2000, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe succeeded in winning congressional approval of a measure called the Shawnee Act, which restored the tribe's federal recognition and gave the tribe the right to secure land essential to its economic well-being as long as that land is outside the assigned lands of other Oklahoma tribes.

The history of Shawnee migration in response to western expansion can be traced to the 1700s. Relocating to eastern Kansas on a 1.6 million-acre reservation in the early 1860s, the tribe’s land holdings were reduced over the years by the federal government,

“I appreciate the growing partnership our state and the tribes have developed and improved over the last several years,” Fallin said. “I believe the Shawnee Tribe has demonstrated its commitment to our country and this state. It is fitting that we follow the acknowledgment by Congress to offer this tribe the ability to self-determination and self-governance by allowing economic development opportunities.”

But many still oppose the casino, including Former Sen. Tom Coburn, who formerly sponsored legislation to help the Shawnee compete with other tribes but, said the legislation wasn't intended as a "blank check."

The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs earlier determined putting the land into trust would be positive for the Shawnee Tribe and the Panhandle community.

The governor’s review and decision was the next step in the two-part determination process.

The proposed Golden Mesa Casino to be built southwest of Guymon would create about 175 jobs and produce an annual payroll of about $3.7 million, according to Shawnee tribal officials. The proposed casino is seen as an entertainment and destination point.

Upon approval of the tribe’s fee to trust application, the tribe will initiate the process for adopting Oklahoma’s model tribal-state Class III gaming compact, which will ultimately provide increased funding for education.