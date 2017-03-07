BA Police Searching For Shooting Suspect That Left 1 Critical

The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect that left one person in critical condition.

Police issued a warrant for 27-year-old Briceton Trace Hollander. He’s wanted for a shooting in the 4400 block of North 34th Street around 2:45 Monday morning.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man shot.

3/6/2017 Related Story: Broken Arrow Police: 30-Year-Old Man Critical In Shooting

Two hours after police responded to that scene, officers were dispatched to a burglary at a car dealership in the 8900 block of East State Highway 51.

When they arrived, officers determined at least three vehicles were stolen.

Officers said they were able to name Hollander as a suspect there as well.

Broken Arrow police say Hollander should be considered armed and dangerous.

They ask anyone with information to call Detective Mark Back at 918-451-8200 ext. 8723, or email mback@brokenarrowok.gov.