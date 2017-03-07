Tiny Home Has Powerful Potential To Raise Money For Foundations - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tiny Home Has Powerful Potential To Raise Money For Foundations

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tiny homes are all the rage in many parts of the country, and tiny homes even have their own TV show. 

The Home Builders Association and students from Tulsa Technology Center are building one for this year's Home and garden Show. 

Students from a carpentry class at Tulsa Technology Center in Sand Springs are helping the Home Builders Association construct a tiny home. 

It could be a nice man cave or a 'girl cave,' some say. 

Jeannie McDaniel of the Tulsa Schools Foundation, Hali Mayfield of the Home Builders Association and Susan Eddings Perez, the project designer, all collaborated on the fundraiser idea. 

"I'm a little bit obsessed with the tiny homes," Eddings Perez said.

Ultimately, it'll be a fundraiser for the Home Builders Foundation and the Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools, and whoever buys it can turn it into whatever they want.

"We have some really fun things packed into this tiny little nugget of a home," said Eddings Perez. 

In the right circumstance, 200-square feet is plenty of room. The design features make all the difference, Eddings Perez said. 

The house will be on display at this weekend's Home and Garden show and later at the Designer Showcase, then sold to benefit the two foundations...it's a tiny home with powerful potential.

The Home and Garden Show is scheduled for March 9-12 at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square.

