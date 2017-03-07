Voters Approve Two Bond Issues For Glenpool Schools - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Voters Approve Two Bond Issues For Glenpool Schools

Artist's rendering of what the new school will look like. Artist's rendering of what the new school will look like.
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

Voters approved two bond issues worth $16,500,000 for the Glenpool school district on Tuesday.

The largest project will be purchasing land and building a new lower elementary school for preschool and kindergarten students.

The district wants to buy 16 acres just north of the corner of Elwood and 141st Street. The new elementary school will have a safe room, gym, library and cafeteria.

The middle school cafeteria will be remodeled and modernized, and the high school will receive four new classrooms added to the Varsity Building.

The district will also purchase of four new school buses.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
