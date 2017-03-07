Voters Approve Two Bond Issues For Glenpool Schools

Artist's rendering of what the new school will look like.

Voters approved two bond issues worth $16,500,000 for the Glenpool school district on Tuesday.

The largest project will be purchasing land and building a new lower elementary school for preschool and kindergarten students.

The district wants to buy 16 acres just north of the corner of Elwood and 141st Street. The new elementary school will have a safe room, gym, library and cafeteria.

2/21/2017 Related Story: Glenpool Schools Hosts Two Bond Forums For Upcoming Election

The middle school cafeteria will be remodeled and modernized, and the high school will receive four new classrooms added to the Varsity Building.

See election results here

The district will also purchase of four new school buses.