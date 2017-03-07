TU Football: Montgomery Looking For Leader To Surface In QB Battle

Tulsa football continued spring practice Tuesday, and much of the attention this offseason is focused under center.

Head coach Philip Montgomery must replace a record-setting quarterback in Dane Evans. With five on the roster from freshman to junior, Montgomery says the best guy will win the job.

"We're optimistic about where we are,” he stated. “We're confident about what we're going to do. Those guys are going to get equal reps until they clearly decide who the guy's going to be. The guy who wins the job is the guy who wins the job, and I don't care how many reps he's gotten or what classification he is."