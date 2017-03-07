Local Group Believes New Bill Would Cancel Out Voter-Approved St - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Local Group Believes New Bill Would Cancel Out Voter-Approved State Question

Posted: Updated:
Code For Tulsa wanted to know how Tulsa would be impacted by House Bill 1482 and make that information easy to access and understand. Code For Tulsa wanted to know how Tulsa would be impacted by House Bill 1482 and make that information easy to access and understand.
Carlos Moreno with Code for Tulsa. Carlos Moreno with Code for Tulsa.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A bill moving through the State House could effectively cancel out State Question 780, which passed with nearly 60 percent of the vote in November.

The new law reduces some drug charges from felonies to misdemeanors and a local group is using their skills to help others better understand what some lawmakers are now proposing.

House Bill 1482 - The 'Keep Oklahoma Children Safe from Illegal Drugs Act of 2017' - was just introduced last month.

It partly undoes what State Question 780 did, increasing the charges for possession on and within 1,000 feet of K-12 schools, colleges, churches, and even outdoor spaces like parks. It also makes it a felony to be in possession in the presence of a child 12-and-under.

If caught in those areas, the fines would be higher, prison time longer, and a person would be charged with a felony - something State Question 780 dropped to a misdemeanor.

11/8/2016 Related Story: Oklahoma Voters Approve Both Criminal Reform Measures

Carlos Moreno with Code for Tulsa said, "It was really an issue of us being confused about what this House Bill was and what it really meant."

Moreno and his all-volunteer group wanted to know how Tulsa would be impacted by House Bill 1482 and make that information easy to access and understand.

"We compiled all these different data sets together," he said. “We put them together on a map just to really see what this bill does.

State sources and user-driven sources were used to build the map.

What they found, they said, was that the bill would pretty much render State Question 780 ineffective.

Moreno hopes people can better understand complicated issues like this, saying Code for Tulsa wants to make more data easy to understand.

"It's your data, it's my data. We all pay for this as taxpayers, and so let's make it easy to use and make it available for everyone," he said.

When the bill got to the House Floor Tuesday many amendments were proposed, the main one, places like parks, churches, colleges and universities would not be locations covered under the law.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.