Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection Takes Action To Solve Mold Issue

Tuesday, the Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District voted to change living quarters at its departments to deal with a mold problem.

The mold has shown up at all three of the department's fire stations.

The board voted to immediately move firefighters to an alternate housing to get them out of the stations.

They said they will look into getting trailers to put on the properties. Fire trucks and other equipment would remain in the stations.

The process for that will start March 8.

The board also voted to immediately start soliciting bids for remediation.

Firefighters said they are happy with the action taken.