Four-Vehicle Wreck Backs Up Traffic On Tulsa Highway

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still trying to determine the cause of a four-vehicle crash which backed up traffic on Interstate 44 in Tulsa early Wednesday.

Troopers said a 2008 Nissan Maxima, a 2008 Acura TL, a 2013 Volvo tractor trailer and a 1998 Chevy Tahoe were all westbound on I-44 when the driver of the Nissan struck the rear of the Acura.

That impact caused the Acura to go off the highway, striking a concrete barrier. The Nissan Maxima spun around and was hit by the semi and the SUV.

The OHP report stated the only person injured was the Nissan's driver, Aaron Hoos, 22, of Tulsa. He was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

The 6:50 a.m. crash backed up westbound traffic for several miles.