Missing Fisherman Found Safe On Grand Lake

A missing fisherman has been found safe on Grand Lake, according to the Grand River Dam Authority.

GRDA spokesman Justin Alberty says the man went fishing in a kayak Tuesday night and never came home. He has been found safe on Wednesday.

Alberty said the kayak was spotted on shore then the man was located. The GRDA spokesperson said he wasn't sure exactly where the man was found.

The search was on the south end of the lake near Disney which is near the dam, he said. GRDA had several boats out overnight looking for the fisherman.

The man's name has not been released.

The GRDA ended its search at about 10:15 Wednesday morning.