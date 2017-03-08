Cushing Woman Caught During Break-In, Police Say

Cushing Police said they arrested a woman as she crawled outside the window of a house she had broken into. Kotie Anderson was booked on a complaint of second-degree burglary, a news release states.

Officers got a call around 6 p.m. March 7 that a witness saw a woman get a concrete block to use as a step then crawl into the window of a house in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street. Police went to investigate and found a backpack full of woodworking tools and another item outside the back of the house.

MPO Jonathan Hall and Sergeant Carson Watts also spotted the concrete block outside a broken window and heard someone moving around and coughing inside the house, the release states. They waited next to the window until they said Anderson started to crawl out feet first. They grabbed her and took her into custody, records show.

The release states Anderson admitted she didn't know who owned the house and said she was checking it out. The 34-year-old Cushing woman reportedly told officers, "I don't lie. Yes, I broke into the house, but I hadn't taken anything yet."

The homeowner told police the items found outside were his and that no one was supposed to be at the house.