Hurts Donut Opens To Tulsa Crowds

Downtown Tulsa has a new breakfast - or anytime - spot. Hurts Donut opened near 1st and Detroit Wednesday morning, March 8, 2017.

Hurts will be open 24 hours a day and has a deliver service, also known as The Whambulance. It's the 13th location for the business with two more scheduled to open in Fayetteville and Brandon.

Known for oversize donuts, Hurts' grand opening also drew lines around the building and overnight campers. That's because the first 100 customers were entered in a chance to win free donuts for a year.