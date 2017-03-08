Suspect In Broken Arrow Manhunt Captured In Edmond

Broken Arrow manhunt suspect Briceton Hollander has been captured in Edmond. Law enforcement agencies across the state were on alert looking for the man who police say tried to carjack a person Wednesday and is believed to be connected to a shooting in Broken Arrow on Monday.

Broken Arrow Police said the suspect had last been seen headed west on the Turner Turnpike near Chandler in a silver Chrysler Town & Country van with New York license plate EVT 3966.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Broken Arrow detectives assigned to the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Hollander around noon at a Flying J gas station. The van was found at a Sonic, then air support found him at the gas station just south of the junction with I-35 on the east side of town, according to OHP.

Hollander had a gun when captured but was taken into custody without incident, BAPD said.

Things got started earlier Wednesday morning after police said Briceton Hollander attempted to a carjack a vehicle from the Conoco gas station at Elm and Jasper around 7 a.m. The victim fought back and Hollander ran off into a neighborhood, police said.

A Broken Arrow elementary and middle school in the area were on lockdown as police searched for the carjacking suspect.

They looked for him with help from TPD's helicopter for about three hours but were unsuccessful.

"It's an isolated incident," said Officer James Koch, BAPD. "It's not something that happens frequently in the city of Broken Arrow, specifically this part of town."

Police issued a warrant for 27-year-old Briceton Trace Hollander earlier this week. He’s wanted for a shooting in the 4400 block of North 34th Street around 2:45 Monday morning.

We looked up Hollander's court records. He has an extensive criminal history with burglary, possession of a fire arm and other charges.

Broken Arrow Police said members of the Western Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force also assisted in Hollander's arrest.