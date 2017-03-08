Tulsa's Humane Society To Showcase 100 Pets Who Need Homes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa's Humane Society To Showcase 100 Pets Who Need Homes

These are just a few of the dogs that will be up for adoption this weekend.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Humane Society of Tulsa's Emergency Shelter in Bixby is full and they said new homes are desperately needed for the dogs in their care. 

The Humane Society will be showcasing the pets at the Greater Tulsa Home and Garden Show March 9-12 at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. 

They'll be showcasing dogs of all breeds, sizes ages and several purebreds. 

Adoption fees vary from $100 to $250 and some pets will have sponsored adoption fees, courtesy of the Leinbach Company.

Each adoptable pet will be spayed/neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped, the Humane Society said. 

The pets will be available for adoption during the entire home and garden show during these times: Thursday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.,

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The Humane Society of Tulsa's booth is located at the east end, lower level of the expo. 

For more information about the Home and Garden Show and for ticket information, visit their website

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
