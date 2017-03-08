BA Teen Arrested For Driving Stolen Pickup, Possessing Marijuana

Police arrested a Broken Arrow teenager early Monday for driving a stolen Ford pickup truck and possessing what they believe was marijuana.

She is identified as 18-year-old Taylor Ree.

In their report, an officer spotted the truck heading west on Kenosha and knew the truck had been stolen earlier in the morning from a Broken Arrow business.

Police said a search of the truck turned up about nine grams of a "green leafy substance" as well as two glass smoking devices in Ree's purse.

Taylor Ree was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle and marijuana.

Jail records show she has a court appearance set for March 15th.