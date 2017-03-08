Mumps Outbreak Confirmed In Tulsa County

The Tulsa Health Department said a mumps outbreak has been confirmed in Tulsa County. Eight cases have been identified: five laboratory confirmed.

One of the confirmed cases is a student at the 7th Grade Center at Owasso Public Schools.

Owasso Public Schools news release concerning mumps

The Tulsa County Health Department new release states they are working with Owasso Public Schools to ensure that students, parents and teachers who may have been exposed are notified and given guidance on what they need to do.

"Persons who may have been exposed should have their immunization status evaluated, watch for signs and symptoms, and seek medical attention as soon as symptoms suggestive of mumps begin," a news release states.

Mumps is a virus that is spread from person to person through contact with saliva or mucus from an infected person’s mouth, nose, or throat. It can be spread through coughing, sneezing, or sharing items like drinks or eating utensils.

Symptoms include swollen salivary glands, fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. they usually appear about 16 to 18 days after exposure to someone contagious.

A person can spread the mumps virus two days before through five days after symptoms begin, so they need to stay home from work, school or childcare until at least five days after their salivary glands begin to swell.

There is no specific treatment for the mumps virus, and most people recover within a few weeks without medical care. However, it can cause serious complications in persons with compromised immune systems or for those who are unable to receive the vaccine.

The health department recommends children get one measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine at 12-15 months and a second at 4 to 6 years. Adults should get the vaccine if they haven't already been vaccinated, the release states.

Adults born before 1957 are usually considered immune and don't need the vaccine, the health department states.

The MMR vaccine is available at the Tulsa Health Department, doctors offices and some pharmacies. They're available on a walk-in basis Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following THD locations:

James O. Goodwin Health Center | 5051 S. 129 E. Ave., Tulsa, OK

Central Regional Health Center | 315 S. Utica, Tulsa, OK

North Regional Health and Wellness Center | 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulsa OK

Immunizations are also offered at:

Collinsville Community Health Center | 1201 W. Center, Collinsville. Call (918) 596-8650 for clinic dates and times

Sand Springs Health Center | 306 E. Broadway, Sand Springs. Call (918) 591-6100 for clinic dates and times

For more information about mumps and the importance of vaccination, visit www.tulsa-health.org