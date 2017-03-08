Tulsa Police Identify Person Of Interest In Deadly Crash

Tulsa police want to talk to 39-year-old Dameon Lundy.

Tulsa police identified a person of interest in a deadly auto-pedestrian accident.

They want to talk to 39-year-old Dameon Lundy.

Officers say a white GMC Sierra pickup truck hit two people crossing the road near 11th and Garnett on Saturday night.

3/5/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Seek Driver In Crash That Killed Pedestrian

Beverly Evans died and Eric Packard was seriously injured.

If you know where police can find Lundy, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.