Broken Arrow Couple Describes Run-In With Shooting Suspect

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A man is behind bars after Broken Arrow police say he tried to carjack one victim, then, stole a car from another.

They said the man headed west toward Oklahoma City, where he was eventually caught.

Records show Briceton Hollander has a long criminal rap sheet - just this week he's suspected of shooting a man before stealing three cars from a car dealership.

Wednesday, officers arrested Hollander at a gas station in Edmond after police said he stole a van in Broken Arrow.

The van belongs to Ruby Means and her husband, who were sitting in their sun room when Hollander just showed up.

"I saw this guy walking over here and I just got up and walked to the window, and I stood there, and he just walked right across the street straight at me," Means said.

Means said she had no idea he was up to no good, and, had no idea that, just streets away, police were looking for him.

"He said, ‘Do you know where those people are?’ I said, ‘Well, it's Wednesday. She's probably golfing and he's gone out for breakfast.’ ‘Oh,’ he said, then, ‘Well, just tell them Tag called,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, well that's funny,’ and I turned around and shut the door and he walked away," she said.

Police said Hollander had a gun during the carjacking and was most likely armed as he stood talking with Means.

"Well, he could have had a gun in his hand along with that, I had no idea," she said.

Means said the whole encounter was sort of funny, but she didn't think anything of it until she realized their van was gone.

"I opened the garage door and I come out and there it is,” she said. “No car and the garage door is wide open."

We were there as Means got the news that Hollander was caught and the van was found safe and sound.

"So, that's it. That's the way it goes. Today is one day and tomorrow is another and we go on from there," she said.

Before taking him to jail, police had Hollander checked out at the hospital as a precaution.

Broken Arrow police said they did find a handgun on Hollander during the arrest.

