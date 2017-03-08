Tulsa Father Hospitalized With Burns After Saving Son From Fire

A Tulsa man was seriously burned saving his son from a fire Tuesday night.

He got the boy out, but the family lost their home.

A fire started on the front porch of a trailer Tuesday night, and by the time the family inside realized it, it was almost too late.

"It's horrible. We spent so much for it and now we have nothing. Our vehicles. Can't take anything," said fire survivor Nikki Gunnells.

But Gunnells is thankful that she survived and thankful that her 8-year-old son, Daniel, survived.

"I was just really scared and I didn't know what to do," said Daniel.

Nikki is thankful that her husband, Hugo, survived, though he has serious burns.

Daniel was asleep in a back bedroom, separated from his parents by heat and smoke.

"I was so scared," Daniel said.

Both outside doors were blanketed with fire.

The parents got out but Daniel was trapped inside.

"I was yelling no, no, no. He had to break the window to get him out," Nikki said.

"My dad broke the window and my mom helped him. They shattered the glass," Daniel said.

And with the fire approaching, they pulled Daniel out through the broken glass.

"We had to break the window to get him out, pounded on the windows to get him and had to pull him out the window," Nikki said.

Daniel came out with cuts that required stitches, but he was able to get away.

"And then we saw our house and it was all on fire, the roof all on fire, everything," Daniel said.

The house and the vehicles are a loss and the family has no insurance.

But they do have each other, though the father remains in the hospital and will be for several weeks.

Daniel says his dad is a hero.

"My dad broke the window and my dad saved my life," Daniel said.

The fire department believes the fire started with a cigarette that smoldered on the wood porch Tuesday night.

If you'd like to help, a Go Fund Me has been created.