Tulsa Father Hospitalized With Burns After Saving Son From Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Father Hospitalized With Burns After Saving Son From Fire

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man was seriously burned saving his son from a fire Tuesday night.

He got the boy out, but the family lost their home.    

A fire started on the front porch of a trailer Tuesday night, and by the time the family inside realized it, it was almost too late.

"It's horrible.  We spent so much for it and now we have nothing.  Our vehicles.  Can't take anything," said fire survivor Nikki Gunnells. 

But Gunnells is thankful that she survived and thankful that her 8-year-old son, Daniel, survived.

3/8/17 Related Story: Father Burned Rescuing Child From Tulsa Mobile Home Fire

"I was just really scared and I didn't know what to do," said Daniel.

Nikki is thankful that her husband, Hugo, survived, though he has serious burns.

Daniel was asleep in a back bedroom, separated from his parents by heat and smoke.

"I was so scared," Daniel said. 

Both outside doors were blanketed with fire.

The parents got out but Daniel was trapped inside.

"I was yelling no, no, no.  He had to break the window to get him out," Nikki said. 

"My dad broke the window and my mom helped him. They shattered the glass," Daniel said. 

And with the fire approaching, they pulled Daniel out through the broken glass.

"We had to break the window to get him out, pounded on the windows to get him and had to pull him out the window," Nikki said. 

Daniel came out with cuts that required stitches, but he was able to get away.

"And then we saw our house and it was all on fire, the roof all on fire, everything," Daniel said. 

The house and the vehicles are a loss and the family has no insurance.

But they do have each other, though the father remains in the hospital and will be for several weeks.

Daniel says his dad is a hero.

"My dad broke the window and my dad saved my life," Daniel said. 

The fire department believes the fire started with a cigarette that smoldered on the wood porch Tuesday night.

If you'd like to help, a Go Fund Me has been created.

  • NewsMore>>

  • OHP: Glenpool Man Killed Walking On Latimer County Highway

    OHP: Glenpool Man Killed Walking On Latimer County Highway

    The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Glenpool man was killed while he was walking on a Latimer County highway Sunday evening. The trooper's report states Leonard Jackson, 33, was walking on Highway 63 east of Hartshorne when he was struck by an eastbound car just after 10:30 p.m. 

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Glenpool man was killed while he was walking on a Latimer County highway Sunday evening. The trooper's report states Leonard Jackson, 33, was walking on Highway 63 east of Hartshorne when he was struck by an eastbound car just after 10:30 p.m. 

    More >>

  • US Commemorates 9/11

    US Commemorates 9/11

    While the U.S. contends with the destruction caused by two ferocious hurricanes in three weeks, Americans also are marking the 16th anniversary of one of the nation's most scarring days. 

    More >>

    While the U.S. contends with the destruction caused by two ferocious hurricanes in three weeks, Americans also are marking the 16th anniversary of one of the nation's most scarring days. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.