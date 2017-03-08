OU Draft Stocks Rise At Norman Pro Day - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OU Draft Stocks Rise At Norman Pro Day

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Draft stocks were on the rise in Norman Wednesday as some big names impressed at a very anticipated pro day.

Joe Mixon and Dede Westbrook didn't participate in NFL combine activities this past weekend, but they, along with some others, showed off for the scouts.

Linebacker Jordan Evans shocked scouts with a 4.5 40 - only one linebacker ran faster at the combine.

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook had the best 40 of the day with a 4.34, good for third among wide receivers in Indy, but not good enough for Dede.

"I believe I could have run faster but I had to run two back to back, everything else now, I think it was a pretty decent day," he said.

The main focus was on Mixon; it was a crucial pro day after getting locked out of the combine, and with all 32 NFL teams watching, Mixon delivered with a combo of speed - a 4.43 40 - and power - 21 bench press reps.

"Everybody's seen everything. Everybody knows what's going on. At the end of the day, you just sit in front of them, look them in the eye, let them get a feel for me," he said.

One team that could use Mixon is the Minnesota Vikings - the only problem for the Vikings, they don't pick until midway through the first round, and based on what some scouts were saying Wednesday, Mixon could be off the board by then.

