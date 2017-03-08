Cowboys Seek Revenge In Third Shot At Cyclones

OSU's matchup is set - Iowa State and the Cowboys tip off Thursday morning, and the Pokes are hoping to beat the Cyclones for the first time this season.

The Cowboys got an early start the day before their Big 12 Tournament game - a morning shoot around at Sprint Center was followed by a workout at Penn Valley Community College.

OSU has a third shot at ISU; the Cyclones won the first two games – they made most of the points in the paint the first game, the second was a lot of threes.

Head Coach Brad Underwood said, "We can't let that discourage us. Whether Matt Thomas makes contested threes, or Naz Long, or whoever it is, but we're excited for the challenge. It is a challenge, greatest league in the country."

"We're just going to take it one game at a time and advance to the semis of the Big 12 Tournament,” OSU Guard Phil Forte said. “Obviously they beat us last time, that might be in the back of our head a little bit, but at the end of the day, the ball is tipped all is forgotten and you're playing basketball."

The Cowboys enter the postseason very confident, and they should be with the way they've played over the last month and a half of the season, but they've lost two in a row.

Their chance for revenge over the Cyclones begins at 11:30 Thursday morning in Kansas City.