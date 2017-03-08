Muskogee Teen Charged With Two Counts Of Rape

Police say a woman was stabbed and sexually assaulted early Monday in downtown Tulsa.More >>
Police say a woman was stabbed and sexually assaulted early Monday in downtown Tulsa.More >>
Homicide detectives are investigating a report of skeletal remains found near the Wheeler District. Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.More >>
Homicide detectives are investigating a report of skeletal remains found near the Wheeler District. Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on