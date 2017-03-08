Muskogee Teen Charged With Two Counts Of Rape

Mier's ex-girlfriend, Starr Everly, said hearing the news is no surprise to her.

The arrest affidavit shows the first count happened on January 24th, 2017 with a 15-year-old girl; the second count with a 16-year-old girl on Valentine's Day.

A 19-year-old Muskogee man has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree rape, and this isn’t the first time.

Gavin Mier was actually charged with several crimes January 2016, including first-degree rape, forcible sodomy and assault and battery.

Prosecutors said the victim was 15 years old.

He bonded out of jail and then, and, one month later, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents show Mier continued to commit crimes until he was arrested at Arrowhead Mall for trespassing last Friday.

Mall security detained him, and Muskogee police arrested him when they arrived and found out who he was. He has now been charged with two more counts of first-degree rape.

Mier's ex-girlfriend, Starr Everly, said hearing the news is no surprise to her.

"He was actually trying to force upon me when we dated, so that's why I left him," she said. "I feel really bad for the little girls now because now they have to live with that for the rest of their life."

Muskogee police couldn't offer much information; officers said there's a potential for more victims that they don't even know about.

If you’re a victim of Mier, you’re asked to call the Muskogee Police Department at 918-683-8000.