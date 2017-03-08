Coweta Police Identify Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase

Authorities said the suspect drove recklessly, at times getting up to 90-mile-an-hour speeds and crossing center lines.

The chief said Coweta and Haskell police, as well as Wagoner County sheriff's deputies, arrested 22-year-old Cameron Coomer.

Authorities say a young man led officers on a cross-county, high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon.

When they finally stopped him in someone's front yard, officers said he put up a fight and even tried to run them over.

Homeowners said no one was home at the time, and there's relatively little property damage, but police officers said it could have ended much worse.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD followed the chase from Tulsa to the Broken Arrow Expressway to Wagoner County.

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said, "Everything about this guy was erratic. Just the way he was driving, he flipped my officers off when they were passing him."

Finally, officers boxed him in just north of Haskell in Muskogee County.

Instead of stopping, the suspect turned onto private property, where he got stuck on a fence.

Authorities said there, where you see the officer falling, the suspect tried to run him over.

"We're lucky nobody was killed, we're lucky none of my officers were hurt. Actually, we're pretty lucky he's not hurt," Bell said.

The chief said Coweta and Haskell police, as well as Wagoner County sheriff's deputies, arrested 22-year-old Cameron Coomer. They said they found some kind of drug on him, likely bath salts or methamphetamines.

Bell said he’s proud of how the departments handled the situation.

"I'm sure, by the end of the night, he's going to have a large amount of charges placed on him for what he did," Bell said.

In January, Coomer was charged with drug possession, resisting arrest and failing to stop at a stop sign.