East Central Lady Cardinals Flying Under Radar For 5A Championship

TULSA, Oklahoma -

High school state tournaments in Green Country in 6A and 5A start Thursday; and one of the favorites to win the 5A tournament wants to stay quiet.

If you had to describe the East Central Lady Cardinals basketball season in one word, it might be “shhhhh.”

You see, even though they're ranked second in the state, they say they're kind of flying under the radar; and as they're set to begin the state tournament, they'd like to keep it that way.

Junior point guard, Jamee Asberry, said, "We haven't said nothing all year, so it's time for us to make a name for ourselves."

"The other teams say they're going to be the Cinderella teams, we're going to be the Cinderella team," said senior Mykayla Dumas.

Head coach Samy Mack said, "They believe that we should have about eight banners up here - pictures and everything - so this group here's a little bit different. They're a little bit hungrier."

The last six state tournaments have ended early for East Central, a streak they aim to end this year.

Senior guard Kyla McIntosh said, "No one really expected us to even make it to the state tournament, and I think that's kind of like, what's pushed us even more."

It starts at 2:00 Thursday afternoon against Eisenhower at Skiatook.

