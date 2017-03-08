Sooners Big 12 Tournament Ends; OSU Prepares For ISU

The Sooners needed four wins in four days in one of the toughest conferences in America.

It started Wednesday night with a team they played four days ago, TCU.

Unfortunately, the Horned Frogs made the Sooner stay a short one as the Sooners lost 20 games for the first time in school history.

As has been the case too often for the Sooners this season, there was a lot of talent on the floor but not a lot of answers for TCU.

The Horned Frogs changed defenses, mixing that with a 15-2 run to end the first half, shooting 60 percent for the game, it was all too much for OU to overcome.

Head coach Lon Kruger said, "From that point on it seemed like TCU dictated. They did things they wanted to do. We were reacting the next 25 minutes and I think they played great. We didn't do the things we needed to do to make it tougher on them."

With OU's season over, the Cowboys now take center stage, facing Iowa State in the first game of the day Thursday.

The Cyclones won the first two meetings - the first in Stillwater by getting to the rim, the second by hitting a lot of threes in Ames last week; but there was more to that victory by Iowa State than just hitting shots.

Phil Forte said, "We outrebounded them in that game but they got a couple of keys ones late that kind of helped decide that game, so we have to make sure that we get those key rebounds at the end of the game."

If the Cowboys can get past the Cyclones, they'll face the TCU-Kansas winner at 6:00 Friday at the Sprint Center.