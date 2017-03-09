A Few Storms Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

We’re tracking the potential for a few storms today and tonight across part of northeastern Oklahoma as low level moisture is streaming back across the state from the south, the upper flow amplifies, and a front arrives from the northeast. Highs today should be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 70's to near 80 along with partly cloudy conditions and a gusty south wind. After a break Friday, another system will quickly arrive Friday night into Saturday bringing rain and a few storms back to northern Oklahoma along with much colder air for Saturday. Another front is expected to move across the state Monday or Tuesday with a reinforcing shot of cool to cold weather. This weekend’s weather pattern will remind us that winter is still underway.

After sunny and windy conditions, yesterday, the low-level moisture is rapidly surging back across north Texas into southeastern Oklahoma this morning, where a few isolated showers or storms may occur during the next hour or so. To our north, a boundary is already moving southward and will enter southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri over the next few hours. A few scattered showers or storms will attempt to form along this boundary over the next few hours. Some of the hi-res data also support a storm or two developing with a weak lead wave that will eject across southern Kansas this morning to midday.

Later today, this front will surge south and southwest while encountering our newly arrived low level moisture. The result will be a chance for a few storms near or east of the metro, with the possibility of a small complex of storms moving from far northeastern Oklahoma into northwestern Arkansas later tonight into pre-dawn Friday. There will be a chance for a few severe storms, more so if this small complex does form and propagate across northwestern Arkansas. The front associated with this system will pass northeastern OK Friday morning and reside across north Texas by later in the day. We should see some sunshine for most of the day Friday before the next fast moving upper level disturbance nears the state Friday night. This will cause the clouds to move back over the state by late Friday afternoon and evening, and the front to our south to move northwest as a warm front. Most data support the true warm sector to remain across southwestern and far south central OK Friday night into pre-dawn Saturday morning with much cooler air invading northeastern Oklahoma Saturday. The result will be a chance of rain and storms across northeastern Oklahoma Saturday morning before sliding southward during the day. Any severe storms will more than likely be confined well to our south or west with this event. The odds will be high for some rain but very low for any strong to severe storms.

The temps will end up dropping as the day progresses. We may start in the lower 50's pre-dawn but fall into the upper 40's by midday and remain around 50 for the afternoon with northeast winds and slowly decreasing clouds. Sunday morning should find us with mostly clear sky and cold temps. The lows will be flirting with freezing temps in the metro with some upper 20's in the valleys. Northeast winds will prevail for most of Sunday with highs in the mid to upper mid to 50's north and a few lower 60's south.

Later Sunday night, the next upper wave will near the state. South winds will return, but the lack of low level moisture will keep the forecast day. Temps will continue to be cool with Monday morning lows in the 40's and highs in the mid to upper 50's. Most data support any significant low level moisture to be positioned across southeast Texas early next week. The EURO does bring another stout cold air mass into the state Tuesday with snow potential across eastern Kansas and part of Missouri. We’ll stay unseasonably chilly through Wednesday.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone