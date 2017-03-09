Driver Shot During Carjacking Attempt Near Tulsa Truck Stop - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Driver Shot During Carjacking Attempt Near Tulsa Truck Stop

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a shooter who wounded a driver during a carjacking attempt near the Flying J truck stop in east Tulsa early Thursday.

Officers got the call just before 5:30 a.m. to the truck stop located on North 129th East Avenue near Admiral.

Police said a driver was stopped at an intersection near the truck stop when a man with a gun tried to take his car.

The victim said as he sped off, the carjacker fired at least two shots at his car. Police said the victim was shot in the abdomen and arm.

Police said the victim drove to the Flying J, went inside and collapsed on the floor.

EMSA took the victim to a Tulsa hospital. Police have not  released his name but say he's 47 years old and in serious condition.

Police found several bullet holes on the driver's side of the car.

