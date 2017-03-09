Pair Sought In Tulsa Home Burglary Attempt

Tulsa County deputies are asking for help identifying two people wanted for February 18th home burglary.

The sheriff's office says a nearby home's surveillance camera captured the pair running from a home in the 4300 block of West 43rd Street.

Deputies say when a resident returned home, she found the two inside.

She says they pointed a gun at her face and threatened to shoot her if she called 911. A neighbor who chased the pair also told deputies, the man and woman threatened to shoot him as well.

If you recognize either of them, call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5600