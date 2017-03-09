Eight New Flu Deaths In Oklahoma, Including Three In Tulsa County

Within the past week, eight more Oklahomans have died due to complications from the flu.

Three of those new deaths happened in Tulsa County and one was in Okmulgee County.

In numbers released Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says influenza-related deaths now stands at 56. Last week, state health officials reported 48 deaths so far this flu season.

Tulsa County flu death total now stands at 16. Okmulgee County's flu death was its first for the current flu season.

The OSDH reports the other new flu-related deaths were in Blaine, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 104. As of March 7th, the department says 1,886 people have spent time in the hospital due to the flu since September 1, 2016.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 20

Alfalfa 2

Atoka 4

Beaver 1

Beckham 1

Blaine 11

Bryan 28

Caddo 8

Canadian 32

Carter 17

Cherokee 28

Choctaw 8

Cleveland 117

Coal 1

Comanche 40

Cotton 1

Craig 7

Creek 58

Custer 18

Delaware 4

Dewey 4

Garfield 31

Garvin 15

Grady 17

Grant 4

Greer 2

Harper 6

Haskell 3

Hughes 4

Jackson 10

Jefferson 4

Johnston 4

Kay 31

Kingfisher 9

Kiowa 2

Latimer 6

LeFlore 4

Lincoln 28

Logan 37

Love 6

Major 2

Marshall 11

Mayes 37

McClain 21

McCurtain 8

McIntosh 12

Murray 9

Muskogee 38

Noble 4

Nowata 2

Okfuskee 2

Oklahoma 343

Okmulgee 21

Osage 29

Ottawa 12

Pawnee 10

Payne 23

Pittsburg 23

Pontotoc 21

Pottawatomie 51

Rogers 44

Seminole 9

Sequoyah 8

Stephens 19

Texas 2

Tillman 2

Tulsa 423

Wagoner 47

Washington 11

Washita 5

Woods 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.