Eight New Flu Deaths In Oklahoma, Including Three In Tulsa County

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Within the past week, eight more Oklahomans have died due to complications from the flu.

Three of those new deaths happened in Tulsa County and one was in Okmulgee County.

In numbers released Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says influenza-related deaths now stands at 56. Last week, state health officials reported 48 deaths so far this flu season.

Tulsa County flu death total now stands at 16. Okmulgee County's flu death was its first for the current flu season.

The OSDH reports the other new flu-related deaths were in Blaine, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 104. As of March 7th, the department says 1,886 people have spent time in the hospital due to the flu since September 1, 2016.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

  • Adair 20
  • Alfalfa 2
  • Atoka 4
  • Beaver 1
  • Beckham 1
  • Blaine 11
  • Bryan 28
  • Caddo 8
  • Canadian 32
  • Carter 17
  • Cherokee 28
  • Choctaw 8
  • Cleveland 117
  • Coal 1
  • Comanche 40
  • Cotton 1
  • Craig 7
  • Creek 58
  • Custer 18
  • Delaware 4
  • Dewey 4
  • Garfield 31 
  • Garvin 15
  • Grady 17
  • Grant 4
  • Greer 2
  • Harper 6
  • Haskell 3
  • Hughes 4 
  • Jackson 10
  • Jefferson 4
  • Johnston 4
  • Kay 31
  • Kingfisher 9
  • Kiowa 2 
  • Latimer 6
  • LeFlore 4
  • Lincoln 28
  • Logan 37
  • Love 6 
  • Major 2
  • Marshall 11
  • Mayes 37
  • McClain 21
  • McCurtain 8
  • McIntosh 12
  • Murray 9
  • Muskogee 38
  • Noble 4
  • Nowata 2
  • Okfuskee 2
  • Oklahoma 343
  • Okmulgee 21
  • Osage 29
  • Ottawa 12
  • Pawnee 10
  • Payne 23
  • Pittsburg 23
  • Pontotoc 21
  • Pottawatomie 51 
  • Rogers 44
  • Seminole 9
  • Sequoyah 8
  • Stephens 19
  • Texas 2
  • Tillman 2
  • Tulsa 423
  • Wagoner 47 
  • Washington 11 
  • Washita 5
  • Woods 1
  • Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

