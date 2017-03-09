Coweta Police Officers Honored With Oklahoma Buckle Down Awards

The Coweta Police Department says several of its officers recently received several Oklahoma Buckle Down awards.

Police Chief Michael Bell says Cpl. Amanda Mathews was honored for traffic safety. He says she accomplished this through speed enforcement.

Officer Patrick Hepner was honored for Occupant Safety by aggressively enforcing the state's seat belt law.

And Officer Bobby Pickett was honored for Overall Traffic Safety, by having more contacts on traffic stops than any other Coweta Police officer.