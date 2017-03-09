Coweta Police Officers Honored With Oklahoma Buckle Down Awards - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Coweta Police Officers Honored With Oklahoma Buckle Down Awards

Posted: Updated:
Cpl. Amanda Mathews and Chief Michael Bell [Coweta Police] Cpl. Amanda Mathews and Chief Michael Bell [Coweta Police]
Officer Patrick Hepner and Chief Michael Bell [Coweta Police] Officer Patrick Hepner and Chief Michael Bell [Coweta Police]
COWETA, Oklahoma -

The Coweta Police Department says several of its officers recently received several Oklahoma Buckle Down awards.

Police Chief Michael Bell says Cpl. Amanda Mathews was honored for traffic safety.  He says she accomplished this through speed enforcement.

Officer Patrick Hepner was honored for Occupant Safety by aggressively enforcing the state's seat belt law.

And Officer Bobby Pickett was honored for Overall Traffic Safety, by having more contacts on traffic stops than any other Coweta Police officer.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.