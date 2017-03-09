Tulsa Mother Still Seeks Answers 6 Years After Son's Death

A Tulsa mother still has many questions today - the sixth anniversary of her 19-year-old son's drowning death.

Blayne Davis's body was found in Keystone Lake on March 9, 2011, a few days after his mother reported him missing. Blayne had gone camping with friends

March 7, 2011, but his body was recovered from the Diamond Head beach area east of Highway 412 on Keystone Lake at about 9:40 a.m. two days later.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office initially investigated his death as a homicide, but no charges were ever filed.

Blayne's mother said has more questions than answers, as even after six years, the two friends he was with have remained silent on what happened that night during their camping trip.

The case is still open with the Osage County Sheriff's Office, and investigators say if anyone has any information about Davis's death, to contact them at 918-287-3131.