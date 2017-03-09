Tulsa Parks, TPS To Hold First 'Trail Build' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Parks, TPS To Hold First 'Trail Build'


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Parks and Tulsa Public Schools are working together to provide a new bicycle and pedestrian trail in Lubell Park near Remington Elementary School and will hold a 'trail build' on March 10-11. 

Lubell Park is located at 2910 West 53rd Street. 

The 'trail build' will clear a path for the nearly two-mile unpaved trail, the City of Tulsa said in a news release. 

Work will begin at 8 a.m. Friday as Parks and TPS maintenance personnel and volunteers from various clubs come in to help. 

The city said other volunteers may join between noon and 5 p.m. Friday. 

Work will continue Saturday at 8 a.m. if the trail isn't finished Friday, and if rain doesn't hinder the work, the city said. 

Equipment and tools will be provided. 

The park trail, designed for novice mountain bikers, will be open and accessible for all ages, according to the city. 

The Remington Elementary after-school bike club will likely be one of the first users of the trail, the city said. 

