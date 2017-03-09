Tulsa Police Respond To Shooting Call

Photo of the scene of the incident.

Tulsa Police responded to a call about a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at Admiral Court and Delaware behind the QuikTrip at about 3:50 p.m.

Police said a neighbor found a man in the street and called 911, reporting a shooting.

Police said the man had a wound, but they haven't confirmed that he was actually shot. They said the man was stable and responsive when EMSA took him to the hospital.

The man is in his 40s, but police haven't released his name.