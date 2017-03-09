Tulsa Police Respond To Shooting Call - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Respond To Shooting Call

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the scene of the incident. Photo of the scene of the incident.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police responded to a call about a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at Admiral Court and Delaware behind the QuikTrip at about 3:50 p.m.

Police said a neighbor found a man in the street and called 911, reporting a shooting.

Police said the man had a wound, but they haven't confirmed that he was actually shot. They said the man was stable and responsive when EMSA took him to the hospital.

The man is in his 40s, but police haven't released his name. 

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.