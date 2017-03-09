Collinsville Man Arrested On Child Pornography Complaint

A Collinsville man was arrested for having and sharing child pornography Thursday morning.

Homeland Security Investigations and Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies arrested Randall Tyler, 33, at his home at about 6:30 a.m.

They say Tyler was downloading and sharing child pornography on the Kik app. The arrest reports says agents tracked down Tyler through an investigation that began in Raleigh, North Carolina last year.

They say Tyler told them it helps him take his mind off what he went through in combat while in the military.