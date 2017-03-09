Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In Attempted Burglary - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In Attempted Burglary

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

In a brazen burglary attempt, a woman broke through a roof and kicked her way through a midtown family's ceiling.

The couple told police they saw the woman drive off in a blue four-door Chevy blazer.

They said although she caused a lot of damage, she surprisingly didn't get away with anything.

The couple who lives in the house has a lot of repairs to make. 

In broad daylight, they said a woman got onto their roof, ripped off the chimney cover, peeled back the attic vent and kicked a hole through their 9-year-old son's bedroom ceiling.

The couple didn't want to talk on camera but did show News On 6 the mess and also what happened when they spotted the woman. 

The homeowners said they had their ladder out because they were cleaning the gutter. They left for about 20 minutes to go to the store and when they came back they found the suspect.

They drove up and saw the woman peeking around the porch. Without saying a word, they said she walked away, jumped in her car and sped off.

The couple said their door was unlocked, so they knew something was wrong.

They found the damage in the bedroom, but surprisingly nothing was missing. 

So, police said it's not technically a burglary. 

"They had to have stolen something or forced their way in to assault someone but you have to prove there was a crime that took place," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell. 

Tulsa police Sgt. Shane Tuell said the attempted burglary was likely a crime of opportunity. 

The woman saw the ladder next to the home and acted on it.

"I don't think we're gonna see a big case load of bad guys trying to go through roofs but in this case, a person saw the opportunity and tried to take advantage of it," Tuell said. 

Tuell's advice: get to know your neighbors. They'll watch your property and call you or police when something looks wrong.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.