Winter Returns To Eastern Oklahoma This Weekend

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After a few severe storms, yesterday afternoon and evening across eastern and southern Oklahoma, we’re now focused upon a stout cold front that will move across the area later tonight into Saturday morning bringing a much colder air mass to the state this weekend.   Additionally, rain will develop later tonight into Saturday morning across part of northern Oklahoma and spread southward through the day.   Temperatures may stay in the 40's for most of Saturday along with rain through the middle of the day.   Another front may enter the area either Monday or Tuesday and keep us rather chilly for the first part of next week before we moderate by Thursday into Friday. 

Our weather today will remain rather mild and uneventful, but will also be much cooler compared to yesterday’s upper 70's and lower 80's.   Northeast winds from 15 to 25 mph will partner up with low afternoon humidity to create another moderate to fast fire spread across the area today.   We should have mostly sunny conditions until later today with highs in the upper 50's or a few lower 60's.

Later tonight the winds may briefly back from the east or southeast for a few hours’ pre-dawn Saturday before coming out of the northeast by early morning.   Temps may start in the 50's during this early part of the morning but quickly move into the upper 40's along with northeast winds and developing rain.   The rain will also be a cooling component (wet bulbing) with temps dropping a few more degrees during the early onset.   The data does suggest that it should rain for most of the day.    By the end of the day, temps would be cold enough for some wintry precip across far northwestern Arkansas and southwestern Missouri.

Sunday, we should be on the north side of the system with mostly to partly clear sky and cold air.   Lows will be in the upper 20's to lower 30's with highs in the mid-50's along with northeast winds shifting to the east or southeast by later in the night.

Monday the data suggest a fast-moving system will drop down across the northern part of the state with a few showers late Sunday night into Monday morning, but this will basically keep us on the cool side with lows Monday morning in the lower 30's and highs in the lower to mid-50's.  Yet another front arrives Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 20's and highs in the upper 40's.   EURO data has suggested a swath of snow across eastern Kansas into western Missouri with this system.   This should stay to our northeast, but it’s something we’ll need to watch just in case the trajectory changes.

Wednesday into Thursday we’ll finally see the pattern changing with a return of southerly winds and slightly warmer air.   A storm system may be nearing the state by later in the week offering a chance of showers and storms and we’ll include a slight chance for Thursday.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

