No Sign Of Sapulpa Domestic Abuse Suspect After Standoff Ends - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

No Sign Of Sapulpa Domestic Abuse Suspect After Standoff Ends

Posted: Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Sapulpa Police are looking for a man who they say caused them to shut down a whole block Thursday afternoon.

Police got a call about a domestic fight in an apartment near Main Street and Dewey Avenue at about 4 p.m. Police said a woman told them her husband, 33-year-old Christopher Parrish, was inside with a handgun. They say the woman had been assaulted.

They closed off the block and began using a loudspeaker to tell Parrish to surrender.

3/9/2017 Related Story: Police Standoff Shuts Down City Block In Sapulpa

They eventually went inside the apartment at about 7 p.m. but Parrish wasn't there.

Police told News On 6 they have no leads on where Parrish is, but they say they are seeking a warrant for his arrest.

Parrish has a criminal record, including burglary, stealing vehicles and assault and battery.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.