No Sign Of Sapulpa Domestic Abuse Suspect After Standoff Ends

Sapulpa Police are looking for a man who they say caused them to shut down a whole block Thursday afternoon.

Police got a call about a domestic fight in an apartment near Main Street and Dewey Avenue at about 4 p.m. Police said a woman told them her husband, 33-year-old Christopher Parrish, was inside with a handgun. They say the woman had been assaulted.

They closed off the block and began using a loudspeaker to tell Parrish to surrender.

They eventually went inside the apartment at about 7 p.m. but Parrish wasn't there.

Police told News On 6 they have no leads on where Parrish is, but they say they are seeking a warrant for his arrest.

Parrish has a criminal record, including burglary, stealing vehicles and assault and battery.