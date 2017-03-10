No One Hurt When Gunshots Fired At Broken Arrow Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

No One Hurt When Gunshots Fired At Broken Arrow Home

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Police are following up leads on who's responsible for a drive-by shooting early Friday in a Broken Arrow neighborhood.

Officers told News On 6, shots were fired from a car towards a home near the intersection of North Cypress Avenue and West Madison Street.

Police says the shooter fired several rounds into the house and the back windshield of a car parked in the driveway.  

In the street, nearly 20 shell casings were found by police.  

A neighbor, Nancy Bannon walked outside to find crime scene tape just two doors down from her home.

"I'm gonna be late for work' and then I saw the crime scene tape and then I was worried. We never have this kind of stuff in our neighborhood," said Nancy Bannon.

As for the motive, police say early indications point to a dispute involving the shooter.

"We do believe at this time there was an altercation between the victim and a possible suspect. We're still trying to work those details out," said Broken Arrow Police Sgt. Stephen Garrett. 

Police went around the neighborhood asking neighbors what they saw.

Bannon says she still feels safe in her neighborhood, but says she will have to be on heightened alert for now.

"We didn't hear a thing but to know that that's a possibility in our neighborhood is really scary," said Nancy Bannon.

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.