No One Hurt When Gunshots Fired At Broken Arrow Home

Police are following up leads on who's responsible for a drive-by shooting early Friday in a Broken Arrow neighborhood.

Officers told News On 6, shots were fired from a car towards a home near the intersection of North Cypress Avenue and West Madison Street.

Police says the shooter fired several rounds into the house and the back windshield of a car parked in the driveway.

In the street, nearly 20 shell casings were found by police.

A neighbor, Nancy Bannon walked outside to find crime scene tape just two doors down from her home.

"I'm gonna be late for work' and then I saw the crime scene tape and then I was worried. We never have this kind of stuff in our neighborhood," said Nancy Bannon.

As for the motive, police say early indications point to a dispute involving the shooter.

"We do believe at this time there was an altercation between the victim and a possible suspect. We're still trying to work those details out," said Broken Arrow Police Sgt. Stephen Garrett.

Police went around the neighborhood asking neighbors what they saw.

Bannon says she still feels safe in her neighborhood, but says she will have to be on heightened alert for now.

"We didn't hear a thing but to know that that's a possibility in our neighborhood is really scary," said Nancy Bannon.

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting.