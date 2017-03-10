Governor Mary Fallin Making Several Stops In Tulsa Friday

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin is spending Friday in Tulsa.

This morning, the governor will be making announcement concerning the future of the Gilcrease Expressway. That event is set for 10 a.m. at Chandler Park in the 6500 block of West 21st Street. She will be joined by Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum, the Tulsa County Commission as well as officials from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Friday afternoon, Fallin will tour the up and coming co-working space at 36th Degrees North in the Brady District in downtown Tulsa, followed by a tour of the Peoria Mohawk Industrial Park on the southeast corner of 36th Street North and Peoria.

Then she will tour A Gathering Place starting at 3 p.m.