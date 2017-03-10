Sperry High School Math Teacher Selected As An 'Impactful Teache - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sperry High School Math Teacher Selected As An 'Impactful Teacher'

Posted: Updated:
SPERRY, Oklahoma -

The "Impactful Teacher" for the month of March is being hailed a hero and a true lifesaver.

LeAnne Taylor, Meagan Farley and Rich Lenz surprised Sperry High School teacher David Casey in the middle of his algebra class this week. 

About a month ago, Casey saw one of the students stumbling, nearly falling to the ground.  He stopped her and realized something wasn't right.

"She wanted to stay in school and I said no, that's not going to happen. You gotta go home. She got home and someone there figured out that things were worse than we thought. They took her to the hospital and she'd had a stroke," said David Casey.

The student has made a complete recovery but things could have been very different if it weren't for Mr. Casey.  That is why he's being recognized for News On 6's Impactful Teacher of the month.

He was presented a $250 check from Bob Hurley Auto Family.

Nominate An Impactful Teacher Here

