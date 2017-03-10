Train Hits Car At Ponca City Crossing, Injuring Driver

Police say a woman suffered serious injuries early Friday after her car was struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe locomotive.

The woman was driving her car across the tracks on Albany at about 6:45 a.m. when she was stuck, according to police.

The Ponca City News reports the crossing arms were down at the time and a northbound train had stopped at the crossing.

Police told the newspaper, the 20-year-old driver went around the crossing arms and was struck by a southbound train.

The woman was flown by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Police said an investigation into the crash is underway by their department and BNSF Railroad.