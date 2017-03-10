Eight-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Traffic On Muskogee Turnpike - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Eight-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Traffic On Muskogee Turnpike

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An eight-vehicle wreck on the Muskogee Turnpike between the Coweta toll gate and the Creek Turnpike backed up traffic for several miles in both directions Friday morning before reopening at 12:41 p.m.

Troopers said the actual crash scene was in the westbound lanes and drivers were urged to seek another route until  they reopened the highway.

The wreck involves one semi and seven other vehicles. It happened in the construction zone, which is complicating the effort to get the wrecked vehicles out of the way.

The OHP reports there were some injuries, but it hasn't said how serious.

The turnpike was closed for just over 3 and a half hours.

