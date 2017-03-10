Fugitive Convicted Of Killing Oklahoma Couple Dies In Colorado Prison

A New Mexico murderer who once fled federal custody and killed an Oklahoma couple has died at a maximum-security federal prison outside Florence, Colorado.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that according to Bureau of Prison's records, 52-year-old John McCluskey died Tuesday.

In July 2010, McCluskey escaped from a state prison in Kingman, Arizona, along with two other inmates. Days later he carjacked Gary and Linda Haas, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, from a rest stop along Interstate 40 just inside the New Mexico line. McCluskey shot and killed the couple near Tucumcari, New Mexico.

McCluskey was arrested in Arizona on August 19, 2010, after a highly publicized nationwide manhunt.



In 2013, a federal jury in Albuquerque found McCluskey guilty of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

10/7/2013 Related Story: Arizona Prison Escapee Found Guilty In Murders Of Oklahoma Couple

The Associated Press contributed to this report.