Carrie Underwood Gets Special Call On Her Birthday

Oklahoma's own Carrie Underwood is celebrating her 34th birthday Friday and says she got a special call from Loretta Lynn.

After winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005, Underwood's career has skyrocketed, becoming one of country music's leading ladies.

But even being a celebrity in her own right, Carrie Underwood still gets excited when music legend Loretta Lynn called her up Friday to wish her Happy Birthday.

Carrie Underwood has sold more than 60 million records worldwide.

Carrie also tweeted out a photo of her birthday cake.

Carrie Underwood is known to be a big fan of The Walking Dead.